Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Allahabad HC rejects Ashish Mishra's bail plea

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Ashish Mishra alias Monu, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra 'Teni', in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case which had left four farmers dead.

The Justice Krishna Pahal bench said Ashish is politically so influential that he could influence the witnesses and affect the trial.

The bench had reserved its order on July 15 after completing the hearing.