Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra

It observed that there are two separate FIRs with different narratives regarding the incident and the question as to who are the aggressor or responsible for the "unfortunately ghastly incident" would be ascertained only after a full-fledged trial.



It directed the trial court to prioritise the deposition of the protected witnesses, followed by other crucial witnesses.



The bench directed that the accused and their lawyers would extend full cooperation to the trial court during the trial proceedings.



It also directed the trial court to send progress report to the apex court along with details of witnesses examined on each date.



The bench has posted the matter for further directions on March 14.



On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district's Tikunia where violence erupted when farmers were protesting against the then deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.



According to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR in the case, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in which Ashish was seated.



Following the incident, the driver of the SUV and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.



The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had on July 26 last year rejected Ashish Mishra's bail plea.