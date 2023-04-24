Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC says day-to-day trial may not be possible

The Supreme Court on Monday said it may not be possible to direct the trial court to conduct day-to-day hearing in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, in which Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish is among those facing prosecution, as it may affect other cases pending there.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J K Maheshwari, which perused a letter sent to the apex court by the trial court, observed it appeared that the trial court is dealing with the case sincerely.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the families of farmers killed in the violence, requested the bench to ask the trial court to have day-to-day hearing in the matter, and said out of around 200 prosecution witnesses, only three have been examined so far.

"Day-to-day trial may not be possible... other cases are also pending there. It may affect the pending cases," the bench observed.