Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Only accused, victims' representative, their lawyers to be present in trial court

The Supreme Court on Monday said nobody except the accused, victims' representatives and their lawyers shall be present in the court conducting the trial in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence cases in which Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish is among those facing prosecution.

The apex court order came after the victims' lawyer claimed that a large number of supporters of Ashish Mishra were usually present during trial court proceedings creating an "intimidatory atmosphere", but the charge was denied by the defence lawyer who claimed that there were more people from the victims' side and suggested in-camera proceedings.

The apex court said it was passing the order to ensure that trial proceedings in the sessions court in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh are conducted smoothly.

“With a view to ensure that trial proceedings are conducted smoothly and no impediment is caused by anyone, it is directed that the accused persons in both the FIRs and one representative of the victim or complainant are permitted to attend the court proceedings along with their respective counsel,” a bench of justices Surya Kant and J K Maheshwari said.

The bench also perused a February 7 letter sent by the first additional district and sessions judge, Lakhimpur Kheri, and said, “We appreciate that the presiding officer has taken prompt and necessary action to ensure summoned witnesses remain present in court”.