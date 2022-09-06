Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC issues notice to UP Govt on Ashish Mishra's plea seeking bail

During the hearing before the apex court, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Mishra, referred to the incident and said the man who had lodged one of the FIRs in the matter had said that the accused was sitting in the vehicle and he was not driving it.



He said that driver of the car was physically pulled out of the vehicle and was assaulted along with two others and they died.



"The man who lodged that report saying that I (Mishra) was in the car and I ran away shooting in the air etc. ultimately said that he was not an eye-witness," Rohatgi said.



He told the bench that Mishra was earlier granted bail in the case as there was no direct allegation that he drove the car and mowed down people.



The senior advocate said that later, the complainant side had come to the apex court and the bail granted to Mishra was cancelled.



On April 18 this year, the top court cancelled the bail granted to Mishra in the case and asked him to surrender in a week, saying the 'victims' were denied "a fair and effective hearing" in the Allahabad High Court which adopted a "myopic view of the evidence".



It had remanded the bail application for fresh adjudication "in a fair, impartial and dispassionate manner, and keeping in view the settled parameters" within three months after taking note of relevant facts and the fact that the victims were not granted a complete opportunity of being heard.