Lakhimpur: Priyanka says govt 'bolstered support' for its minister instead of standing with farmers

"The fight for justice continues. The victim farmers' families and all of us together will not allow the flame of justice to be extinguished," she asserted.



The court of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh observed, "Political persons holding high offices should make public utterances in a decent language considering its repercussions in society. They should not make irresponsible statements as they are required to conduct themselves befitting their status and dignity of high office which they hold."



The court will hear on May 25 the bail plea of Union minister Mishra's son Ashish, whose bail was earlier cancelled by the Supreme Court.



Four farmers and a journalist were mowed down by vehicles allegedly carrying BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 last year during a protest over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.



In the violence that followed, three people, including two BJP workers, were lynched by an angry crowd.