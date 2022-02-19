Lakhimpur violence: Akhilesh equates killing of farmers with Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Police had arrested Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in the case. Ashish Mishra got bail recently.



Addressing election rallies in Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri, Yadav said the violence reminded him of the Jalliawalan Bagh incident during the British rule.



"Those who got bail in the case will lose their deposits in the court of people during voting," he said, adding that his party's government will ensure action against those who shielded perpetrators of the crime.



Speaking on pending sugarcane dues in the Terai belt, Yadav promised that on coming to power, his party's government will set up a corpus fund to ensure payment to farmers within 15 days of selling the crop.



He also accused the ruling BJP of suppressing farmers during the stir against the Centre's farm laws.



"The BJP government acted against the farmers' agitation in all its capacity," Yadav alleged referring to the installing of spikes and barricades near the Delhi border where farmers protested against the laws.