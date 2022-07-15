Lalit Modi's old tweet asking Sushmita to reply to his SMS goes viral

Hours after IPL founder Lalit Modi shared pictures of himself with actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, netizens dug up old tweets of Modi where he is asking Sushmita to reply to his SMS.

The tweets are from 2013, days when the likes of messaging apps such as WhatsApp were not in vogue.

In the tweets from 2013, Lalit wrote, "Okay I commit �@thesushmitasen: @LalitKModi you are too kind. However, promises are meant to be broken, commitments are honoured. Cheers love. Here is to 47 (sic)." Sushmita replied, "Gotcha 47," to which Lalit replied, "Reply my SMS."

Several netizens took the screenshots of almost a decade old tweets exchange with a collective sentiment of, "it all started from here." Lalit Modi, who founded the cricket extravaganza - Indian Premier League and was accused of financial irregularities and misconduct, absconded to London before coming in the radar of ED (Enforcement Directorate).

Modi surprised everyone on the night of July 14 when he posted several of his pictures with Sushmita from their holidays and social gatherings claiming that the two are dating. "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one day by god's grace it will happen. Just announced that we are together (sic)," he had posted on his social handles.

Lalit Modi was married to Minal Modi for 27 years, who passed away in 2018 after battling cancer.

An official statement from Sushmita is awaited with regards to the announcement.