Lalu Prasad hospitalised after falling from stairs

Rashtriya Janata Dal president and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad was admitted to Patna's Paras hospital on Monday morning after his condition worsened following a fall from the stairs.

RJD sources have said he was in the ICU and was having breathing problems, adding that his condition was serious.

Lalu Prasad on Sunday evening fell from the stairs at his home and suffered a fracture in his right shoulder. The family doctors had applied a temporary plaster on his shoulder.

Sources said that he complained of uneasiness and breathing problems around 4 a.m. Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of Lalu Prasad immediately took him to the nearby Paras hospital and admitted him. He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and also underwent an MRI.

Lalu Prasad is convicted in the fodder scam and is currently on bail after completing more than half of the prison sentence. The RJD leader is suffering from several health diseases, including kidney infection, water accumulation in lung and blood pressure.

The 75-year-old veteran socialist leader wants to go to Singapore to consult doctors for his kidney transplant. Recently, the court released his passport as well.