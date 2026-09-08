Lalu: Time for straight talk with Nepal for permanent solution to Bihar floods

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Tuesday, 8 September, voiced dissatisfaction with the BJP government's flood control measures in Bihar and stressed the need for a "straight talk" with Nepal since swollen rivers originating in the neighbouring country often cause devastation in the northern part of the state.

The former chief minister, who came out with a social media post, also called for a "permanent solution" to the calamity that strikes many parts of the state every year.

"There must be a straight talk with Nepal on river management. This is an issue that had been raised even by late Karpoori Thakur. The problem calls for a permanent solution," said the RJD supremo, referring to his mentor who was the CM in the 1970s.

Prasad also shared a video clip of his own speech in Parliament in 2011, stating that it was "proof that Lalu has fought for Bihar all through".

Prasad said by harnessing its rivers properly, the neighbouring country will be able to increase its power generation capacity while north Bihar will be spared devastation and soil erosion.

"We must look beyond offering food grain for Rs 2 per kg to flood victims," he can be heard saying in his trademark style.

Prasad also claimed, "Bihar is reeling under the worst floods in a decade. But the state government is only making excuses, with its coffers empty and financial distress is extreme."

Notably, his son Tejashwi Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition in the Assembly, had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking financial assistance to Bihar and declaration of the floods as a "national disaster".