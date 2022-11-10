Lalu's daughter Roshni to donate kidney to her father

The RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, was advised a kidney transplant.



His daughter Roshni Acharya, based in Singapore, has stepped in to give her father a new lease of life, a family member said.



Yadav, who is currently in Delhi, is out on bail. He has been jailed for his involvement in fodder cases and has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.



It is not clear where the kidney transplant surgery will happen and when.