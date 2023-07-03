Land for job scam: CBI files charge sheet against Tejashwi, Lalu, Rabri

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, his father and former railways minister Lalu Prasad and mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi in connection with the land for jobs scam case, officials said Monday.

The charge sheet, which also names 14 others, is the second charge sheet in the case. It has been filed on the basis of documents and evidence that surfaced after the first charge sheet was submitted in the case, they said.

Besides members of the Yadav clan, the CBI has also named AK Infosystems and several middlemen in the case, they said.