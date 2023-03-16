Land-for-job scam: CBI summons Tejashwi for 4th time on March 25

The CBI has alleged that during the investigation, it was found that "the accused in conspiracy with the then GM and CPO of the Central Railways engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of close relatives of the Lalu family".



The CBI had registered a case against Lalu Yadav, the then Union Railway Minister, his wife Rabri Devi, two daughters and 15 others, including unknown public servants and private persons.



"During the period 2004-2009, Lalu had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members in lieu of appointment of substitutes in Group 'D' posts in different Zones of Railways," the official said.