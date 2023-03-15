Land-for-job scam: Lalu, family to be produced before Delhi court today

Taking cognisance of the said offences, the judge then summoned the accused persons.



The CBI has alleged that various residents of Bihar were appointed as substitutes in "Group-D posts" during 2004 to 2009 in different zones of Railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hajipur.



In view of the above-mentioned allegation, the individuals themselves or their families transferred their land in the name of Lalu Prasad's family members and company AK Infosystems Private Ltd, which was subsequently taken over by his family members.



It has been alleged by CBI that there was no advertisement or any public notice issued for substitutes' appointment in the zonal railways.