Land-for-job scam: Tejashwi to skip CBI's probe, seeks more time

The CBI had recently grilled former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad in the matter.



In its case, the CBI has alleged that the accused, in conspiracy with the then GM and CPO of the Central Railways, engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of close relatives of the Lalu family.



It had registered a case against Lalu Prasad, the then union Railway Minister, his wife Rabri Devi, two daughters and 15 others, including unknown public servants and private persons.