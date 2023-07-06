Land for Landless Scheme: PDP raises questions on J&K Govt clarification

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) while taking note of the prompt clarification by the government on the press conference about housing for the poor held by its President Mehbooba Mufti ‘expressed dismay at the lingering lack of transparency in the process’.

According to a party spokesperson, the main question of a sharp jump in numbers of homeless ‘people’ from 1947 in 2021 to nearly 2 lac ‘households’ remains unaddressed.

“PMAY has been in operation for decades in the state under different titles and a procedure has been in place which always was monitored by GOI itself from identification to the execution levels,” the statement said.