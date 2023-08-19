Land grab case: Ghazipur court rejects Abbas Ansari's bail plea

A court in Ghazipur has rejected the bail plea of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari in a case of getting a plot of land registered in his name and that of his mother in a fraudulent manner.

Special judge of the MP-MLA court, Arvind Mishra, on Friday rejected the bail plea of the MLA from Mau who is the son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, the prosecution lawyer said.