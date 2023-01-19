Land subsidence in Joshimath shatters many business dreams

According to Naini Singh Bhandari, chairperson of the Vyapar Mandal Sangh, Joshimath has around 600 business owners, including those who own homestays, hotels, clothing shops and restaurants. Of these, 50 establishments are already in the Red Zone category and off limits.



"These businesses are totally dependent on tourism. We are being told to vacate the damaged shops but where will we go with all the equipment and goods? Overall, business has suffered drastically," he told PTI.



"We are demanding proper compensation for our goods and a rehabilitation package for traders so they can start their business again... or they should be provided jobs."



He said many people have taken loans from businesses and relatives for their ventures.



"They had to pay huge sums as pagdi' to start the businesses. What do they do in the face of so much uncertainty," he asked.



Carefully calibrated plans for the future have collapsed into nothingness, said residents of this picturesque town.