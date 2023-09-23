Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Jammu Srinagar national highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslide at Shalgri near Banihal, officials said on Saturday.

"Traffic movement stopped from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar Srinagar NHW due to landslide at Shalgri, Banihal," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

"Men and machinery on job. People are advised to co-operate with Traffic Police."