Landslides hit Arunachal’s Tawang; BRO helps stranded tourists, locals
Border Roads Organisation, operating under Project Vartak, swiftly responded despite relentless rain and difficult terrain
Heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides near Jang town in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district on Wednesday evening, blocking the Jang bypass and the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang highway, leaving around 60 tourists and locals stranded in 25 vehicles.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), operating under Project Vartak, swiftly responded despite relentless rain and difficult terrain.
Teams cleared the blocked routes by midnight, restoring traffic flow and ensuring uninterrupted passage for military convoys and essential supplies. Stranded tourists were provided with food and drinking water until the roads were safe.
A defence spokesperson praised BRO personnel for upholding their motto, “Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam,” in maintaining connectivity across Arunachal Pradesh’s challenging high-altitude regions.
Earlier this week, the 763 Border Roads Task Force also cleared landslide debris along key routes in Assam’s Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts, including Ledo–Dibrugarh–Yangtse, Dibrugarh–Sadiya–Ledo–Chabua, and Bordumsa–Chabua–Tinsukia.
Working at altitudes of 12,000–15,000 feet under adverse conditions, BRO teams removed fallen trees and debris, ensuring the safety of road users.
With IANS inputs
