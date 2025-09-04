Landslides hit Arunachal’s Tawang; BRO helps stranded tourists, locals

Heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides near Jang town in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district on Wednesday evening, blocking the Jang bypass and the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang highway, leaving around 60 tourists and locals stranded in 25 vehicles.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), operating under Project Vartak, swiftly responded despite relentless rain and difficult terrain.

Teams cleared the blocked routes by midnight, restoring traffic flow and ensuring uninterrupted passage for military convoys and essential supplies. Stranded tourists were provided with food and drinking water until the roads were safe.