Language chauvinism will boomerang: KT Rama Rao

Highlighting unity in diversity as India's strength, KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, tweeted: "India is a union of states and a true 'Vasudhaika Kutumbam'. Why don't we let people of our great nation decide what to eat, what to wear, who to pray to and what language to speak! Language chauvinism/hegemony will boomerang.



"I am an Indian first, a proud Telugu and Telanganaite next. Can speak in my mother tongue Telugu, English, Hindi and a little bit of Urdu too. To impose Hindi and diss English will be a great disservice to the youngsters of this nation who have global aspirations. #stopHindiImposition."