Lankan navy arrests 11 Indian fishermen

According to a senior Fisheries department official, the Lankan navy apprehended 11 fishermen and three of their boats in the small hours on Tuesday

The Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday apprehended 11 fishermen from Rameswaram for alleged violation of its maritime boundary, a senior state government official said.

However, fishermen here denied their colleagues violated the maritime boundary.

The incident drew outrage among fishermen community in Rameswaram.


Meanwhile, Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha member K Navas Kani flagged the matter with the Centre and wanted a permanent end to the matter.

