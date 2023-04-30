Large presence of Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean region, India keeping close watch: Navy chief

There is a "large presence" of Chinese vessels in the Indian Ocean Region and India keeps a "very close watch" on the developments in the region to protect and preserve its national interests in the maritime domain, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Saturday.

During an interaction at a conclave in New Delhi, he also said that the Indian Navy is seized of the docking of various PLA Navy ships at ports in Pakistan, and it is "keeping a watch on it".

Asked about the threat aspects, the Navy chief spoke of both conventional and non-conventional threats, besides those emerging from what he described as "silent and inclusive paradigm" resulting in a "web of threats" that are emerging.