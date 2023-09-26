Last bet of 'false' hope: Kamal Nath on BJP's 2nd list of candidates for MP polls

With the BJP releasing its second list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, state Congress chief Kamal Nath has claimed the ruling party has accepted defeat in MP and played its "last bet of false hope".

In the second list issued on Monday night, the BJP has fielded seven Lok Sabha members, including Union ministers Faggan Singh Kulaste, Prahlad Singh Patel and Narendra Singh Tomar. The BJP also fielded party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The BJP has so far declared candidates for 78 out of the total 230 seats in MP, including its first list of 39 names released in August.

The state elections are due this year-end. The Election Commission has not yet announced the poll schedule.