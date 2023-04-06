Last day of Budget Session today, Oppn to take out 'Tricolour March'

Since the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha met after recess for the second part of the Budget session, Parliament could not function properly and even the Finance Bill was passed without any discussions.



The opposition and the government are at loggerheads over US firm Hindenburg's report on the Adani group where the former is demanding the setting up of a JPC to probe the issue while the latter has been demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks during his UK trip.



On Wednesday too, the House could not function properly.