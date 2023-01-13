Last rites of Sharad Yadav to take place in his ancestral village in MP

The last rites of veteran socialist leader and former Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav will take place at his ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Saturday, his close associate said.



Yadav, a former Union minister, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was 75.



Former JD (U) Madhya Pradesh unit head and a close associate of Yadav, Govind Yadav, said the veteran leader's last rites will be performed at his ancestral village Ankhmau in Babai tehsil of Narmadapuram (earlier Hoshangabad) district on Saturday.