Lata Mangeshkar not doing well, put back on ventilator: Doctor

"She is not doing well. She continues to be in the ICU under treatment and has been put on a ventilator again," Samdani told PTI.



On January 29, Samdani had said Mangeshkar was showing signs of marginal improvement and was taken off the ventilator but continued to be under observation in the ICU.



Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages.