LIVE News Updates: It's time we got our stolen money back, says a protester in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Protestors reach the grounds of Presidential palace in Colombo, Sri Lanka."It's time that we got all our stolen money back to this country", says a local. (ANI)
10 Jul 2022, 12:14 PM
It's time we got our stolen money back, says a protester in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Protestors reach the grounds of Presidential palace in Colombo, Sri Lanka
It's time that we got all our stolen money back to this country. The ACs were running in Presidential palace while people didn't have electricity in their homes: A local. (ANI)
10 Jul 2022, 12:14 PM
Odisha reports 576 COVID-19 cases, zero daily deaths
Odisha reports 576 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day jump in over four months, and zero daily deaths due to the disease. Infection tally rises to 12,93,504, death toll stands at 9,126. There are 3,027 active cases in the state. (PTI)
