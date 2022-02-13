LIVE News Updates: India reports 44,877 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
India reports 44,877 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; Active case tally stands at 5,37,045, daily positivity rate at 3.17%
13 Feb 2022, 10:15 AM
India reports 44,877 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
India reports 44,877 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; Active case tally stands at 5,37,045, daily positivity rate at 3.17%
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular