LIVE News Updates: Russian troops launch airstrikes on military training ground outside Lviv, Ukraine

Russian troops launched multiple airstrikes on a military training ground outside Ukraine's western city of Lviv, a local official says, AFP reported

NH Web Desk

13 Mar 2022, 2:30 PM

13 Mar 2022, 1:37 PM

BJP workers burn copies of police notice issued to Fadnavis in phone tapping case

BJP workers in parts of Maharashtra on Sunday burnt copies of a notice issued by Mumbai police to senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in connection with a case of alleged illegal tapping of phones

13 Mar 2022, 12:46 PM

WB CM Mamata Banerjee constitutes high power committee to investigate Tangra fire incident

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee constitutes a high power committee to investigate the Tangra fire incident.


13 Mar 2022, 10:05 AM

Paytm CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, released on bail after ramming car into DCP South's vehicle

Delhi | Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of Paytm, was arrested and later released on bail for ramming his car into the vehicle of DCP South in the month of February

13 Mar 2022, 9:40 AM

India reports 3,116 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

COVID19 | India reports 3,116 new cases in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 38,069

