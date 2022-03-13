LIVE News Updates: Russian troops launch airstrikes on military training ground outside Lviv, Ukraine
Russian troops launched multiple airstrikes on a military training ground outside Ukraine's western city of Lviv, a local official says, AFP reported
BJP workers burn copies of police notice issued to Fadnavis in phone tapping case
WB CM Mamata Banerjee constitutes high power committee to investigate Tangra fire incident
Paytm CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, released on bail after ramming car into DCP South's vehicle
India reports 3,116 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
