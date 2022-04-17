LIVE News Updates: Fire breaks out at Uphaar cinema hall, near Green Park metro station in Delhi
Delhi | Fire breaks out at Uphaar cinema hall, near Green Park metro station; 5 fire engines at the spot. The fire broke out in furniture lying inside the cinema hall says the Fire Department
The fire broke out in furniture lying inside the cinema hall says the Fire Department.
Jahangirpuri violence | One of the accused who opened fire has also been arrested. The pistol used in the commission of the crime has been recovered from his possession: Delhi Police
14 persons have been arrested so far, in connection with the incident
Clash breaks out in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, situation under control now
Andhra Pradesh | A clash broke out b/w members of two communities & stones were pelted from both the sides in Alur, Kurnool dist yesterday. Few persons injured in the incident. Police deployed at the incident spot; situation under control. Cases being registered: Police
15 people sustained minor injuries. 20 persons taken into custody based on videos & are being interrogated. Situation is peaceful; adequate civil & armed forces deployed: SP Kurnool on incident of stone-pelting b/w members of two communities during Hanuman Jayanti procession