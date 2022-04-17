LIVE News Updates: Fire breaks out at Uphaar cinema hall, near Green Park metro station in Delhi

National

Delhi | Fire breaks out at Uphaar cinema hall, near Green Park metro station; 5 fire engines at the spot. The fire broke out in furniture lying inside the cinema hall says the Fire Department

user

NH Web Desk

17 Apr 2022, 11:17 AM

The fire broke out in furniture lying inside the cinema hall says the Fire Department.

Accused who opened fire in Jahangirpuri violence incident arrested

Jahangirpuri violence | One of the accused who opened fire has also been arrested. The pistol used in the commission of the crime has been recovered from his possession: Delhi Police

14 persons have been arrested so far, in connection with the incident

17 Apr 2022, 10:15 AM

Clash breaks out in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, situation under control now

Andhra Pradesh | A clash broke out b/w members of two communities & stones were pelted from both the sides in Alur, Kurnool dist yesterday. Few persons injured in the incident. Police deployed at the incident spot; situation under control. Cases being registered: Police

15 people sustained minor injuries. 20 persons taken into custody based on videos & are being interrogated. Situation is peaceful; adequate civil & armed forces deployed: SP Kurnool on incident of stone-pelting b/w members of two communities during Hanuman Jayanti procession


