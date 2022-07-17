LIVE News Updates: India records 20,528 new COVID-19 cases & 49 deaths in last 24 hours
COVID19 | India records 20,528 new cases & 49 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active caseload at 1,43,449. 199.98 cr total vaccine doses administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)
17 Jul 2022, 10:34 AM
India records 20,528 new COVID-19 cases & 49 deaths in last 24 hours
COVID19 | India records 20,528 new cases & 49 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active caseload at 1,43,449
199.98 cr total vaccine doses administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular