LIVE News Updates: UP records voter turnout of over 21%, Punjab 17% till 11 am

NH Web Desk Engagement: 0 20 Feb 2022, 12:27 PM UP records voter turnout of over 21%, Punjab 17% till 11 am Voter turnout recorded till 11 am | Punjab: 17.77% and Uttar Pradesh (third phase): 21.18% 20 Feb 2022, 11:49 AM West Bengal minister Sadhan Pande passes away West Bengal minister Sadhan Pande passed away today morning in Mumbai, tweets CM Mamata Banerjee. 20 Feb 2022, 9:59 AM India reports 19,968 new COVID-19 cases, 673 deaths in last 24 hours India reports 19,968 new COVID-19 cases, 48,847 recoveries, and 673 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active case: 2,24,187 (0.52%); Daily positivity rate: 1.68%; Total recoveries: 4,20,86,383; Death toll: 5,11,903 Total vaccination: 1,75,37,22,697

20 Feb 2022, 9:59 AM Voter turnout till 9 am in Punjab 4.80% and in Uttar Pradesh 8.15% Voter turnout till 9 am | Punjab: 4.80% & Uttar Pradesh (third phase): 8.15%

