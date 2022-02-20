LIVE News Updates: UP records voter turnout of over 21%, Punjab 17% till 11 am
Voter turnout recorded till 11 am | Punjab: 17.77% and Uttar Pradesh (third phase): 21.18%
UP records voter turnout of over 21%, Punjab 17% till 11 am
Voter turnout recorded till 11 am | Punjab: 17.77% and Uttar Pradesh (third phase): 21.18%
West Bengal minister Sadhan Pande passes away
West Bengal minister Sadhan Pande passed away today morning in Mumbai, tweets CM Mamata Banerjee.
India reports 19,968 new COVID-19 cases, 673 deaths in last 24 hours
India reports 19,968 new COVID-19 cases, 48,847 recoveries, and 673 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active case: 2,24,187 (0.52%); Daily positivity rate: 1.68%; Total recoveries: 4,20,86,383; Death toll: 5,11,903
Total vaccination: 1,75,37,22,697
Voter turnout till 9 am in Punjab 4.80% and in Uttar Pradesh 8.15%
Voter turnout till 9 am | Punjab: 4.80% & Uttar Pradesh (third phase): 8.15%
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines