LIVE News Updates: Centre provides 'Y+' security cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs
Central government has provided 'Y+' category armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (ANI)
Centre provides 'Y+' security cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs
Central government has provided 'Y+' category armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (ANI)
Tripura CM Manik Saha wins Bardowali Assembly constituency bypoll
Tripura CM & BJP leader Manik Saha wins from Town Bardowali Assembly constituency in the recently held by-polls. (ANI)
YSRCP's Mekapati Vikram Reddy leads in Atmakur Assembly bypoll
Atmakur Assembly bypoll result | YSRCP's Mekapati Vikram Reddy leading, as per ECI. (ANI)
India reports 11,739 new Covid-19 cases today; Active cases at 92,576
Congress leads in Jharkhand-Mandar Assembly constituency by-poll
Jharkhand-Mandar Assembly constituency by-poll counting | Congress leading, BJP trailing on the second spot, after the first round of counting, as per ECI. (ANI)
Maha Gov Bhagat Singh Koshyari discharged from hospital after recovery from Covid-19
Mumbai | Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari discharged from hospital after recovery from Covid-19. (ANI)
Simranjit Singh Mann of SAD (Amritsar) leads in Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll
Sangrur Lok Sabha by-election result | Simranjit Singh Mann of SAD (Amritsar) leading, AAP's Gurmail Singh trailing, as per Election Commission of India
The counting of votes is underway in Barnala.
Sangrur LS seat fell vacant after AAP's Bhagwant Mann after became Punjab CM. (ANI)
Team India captain Rohit Sharma tests COVID-19 positive
Team India captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel: BCCI. (ANI)
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines