National

LIVE News Updates: Centre provides 'Y+' security cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

Central government has provided 'Y+' category armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (ANI)

Representative Photo
Representative Photo
user

NH Web Desk

26 Jun 2022, 12:37 PM

Centre provides 'Y+' security cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

Central government has provided 'Y+' category armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (ANI)

26 Jun 2022, 12:00 PM

Tripura CM Manik Saha wins Bardowali Assembly constituency bypoll

Tripura CM & BJP leader Manik Saha wins from Town Bardowali Assembly constituency in the recently held by-polls. (ANI)

26 Jun 2022, 11:26 AM

YSRCP's Mekapati Vikram Reddy leads in Atmakur Assembly bypoll

Atmakur Assembly bypoll result | YSRCP's Mekapati Vikram Reddy leading, as per ECI. (ANI)


26 Jun 2022, 11:13 AM

India reports 11,739 new Covid-19 cases today; Active cases at 92,576

26 Jun 2022, 10:26 AM

Congress leads in Jharkhand-Mandar Assembly constituency by-poll

Jharkhand-Mandar Assembly constituency by-poll counting | Congress leading, BJP trailing on the second spot, after the first round of counting, as per ECI. (ANI)


26 Jun 2022, 10:26 AM

Maha Gov Bhagat Singh Koshyari discharged from hospital after recovery from Covid-19

Mumbai | Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari discharged from hospital after recovery from Covid-19. (ANI)

26 Jun 2022, 9:47 AM

Simranjit Singh Mann of SAD (Amritsar) leads in Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll

Sangrur Lok Sabha by-election result | Simranjit Singh Mann of SAD (Amritsar) leading, AAP's Gurmail Singh trailing, as per Election Commission of India

The counting of votes is underway in Barnala.

Sangrur LS seat fell vacant after AAP's Bhagwant Mann after became Punjab CM. (ANI)


26 Jun 2022, 9:47 AM

Team India captain Rohit Sharma tests COVID-19 positive

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel: BCCI. (ANI)

Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x