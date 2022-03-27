LIVE News Updates: India successfully test-fires MRSAM-Army missile system in Odisha
India today successfully carried out the test firing of the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile air defence system off the coast of Balasore, Odisha: DRDO officials
India successfully test-fires MRSAM-Army missile system in Odisha
India today successfully carried out the test firing of the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile air defence system off the coast of Balasore, Odisha: DRDO officials
MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore, Odisha at around 1030 hours intercepting a high-speed aerial target at long range. The target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit: DRDO officials
Govt allows resumption of scheduled international services
The government has allowed the resumption of scheduled international services. A total of 60 foreign airlines of 40 countries have been given the approval to operate 1783 frequencies to/from India during Summer Schedule 2022: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)
ICC Women's World Cup: India 274/7 in 50 overs against South Africa
ICC Women's World Cup: India 274/7 in 50 overs against South Africa at Hagley Oval, Christchurch in New Zealand
7 dead, 45 injured in bus accident last night in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh | 7 people killed and 45 injured in a bus accident last night in Chittoor
Accident happened as the bus fell off the cliff due to driver's negligence in Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati. Aggrieved were shifted to a nearby hospital: SP, Tirupati