LIVE News Updates: Tara Air's 9 NAET aircraft flying from Pokhara to Jomsom, Nepal goes missing

Nepal | Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft carrying 19 passengers, flying from Pokhara to Jomsom at 9:55am, has lost contact: Airport authorities

The missing aircraft was hosting 4 Indian and 3 Japanese nationals. The remaining were Nepali citizens & the aircraft had 22 passengers including the crew: State Television

"The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang district and then had diverted to Mt. Dhaulagiri after which it hadn't come into contact," told Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma

"We are deploying helicopter to the area for search operation,” told Ram Kumar Dani, DSP of District Police Office, Mustang

Home Ministry has deployed two private helicopters from Mustang and Pokhara for the search for missing aircraft. Nepal Army chopper is also being prepared to be deployed for the search: Phadindra Mani Pokharel, spokesperson

