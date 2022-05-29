LIVE News Updates: Tara Air's 9 NAET aircraft flying from Pokhara to Jomsom, Nepal goes missing
Nepal | Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft carrying 19 passengers, flying from Pokhara to Jomsom at 9:55am, has lost contact: Airport authorities
South-west monsoon reaches Kerala three days aheadof normal date
South-west monsoon reaches Kerala, three days ahead of its normal onset time: weather office
Tara Air's 9 NAET aircraft flying from Pokhara to Jomsom, Nepal goes missing
The missing aircraft was hosting 4 Indian and 3 Japanese nationals. The remaining were Nepali citizens & the aircraft had 22 passengers including the crew: State Television
"The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang district and then had diverted to Mt. Dhaulagiri after which it hadn't come into contact," told Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma
"We are deploying helicopter to the area for search operation,” told Ram Kumar Dani, DSP of District Police Office, Mustang
Home Ministry has deployed two private helicopters from Mustang and Pokhara for the search for missing aircraft. Nepal Army chopper is also being prepared to be deployed for the search: Phadindra Mani Pokharel, spokesperson
India reports 2,828 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in last 24 hours
India reports 2,828 fresh cases, 2,035 recoveries, and 14 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 17,087. Daily positivity rate 0.60%
