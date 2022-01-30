LIVE News Updates: Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, at Raj Ghat, Delhi Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, at Raj Ghat, Delhi







NH Web Desk Engagement: 0 30 Jan 2022, 11:27 AM Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, at Raj Ghat, Delhi Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, at Raj Ghat, Delhi 30 Jan 2022, 10:11 AM India reports 2,34,281 new COVID-19 cases, 893 deaths in last 24 hours India reports 2,34,281 new COVID-19 cases, 893 deaths and 3,52,784 recoveries in the last 24 hours Active case: 18,84,937(4.59%) Daily positivity rate: 14.50% Total Vaccination : 1,65,70,60,692 Latest news

Breaking News

Latest headlines

Top Headlines