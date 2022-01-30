LIVE News Updates: Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, at Raj Ghat, Delhi

National

user

NH Web Desk

30 Jan 2022, 11:27 AM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, at Raj Ghat, Delhi

30 Jan 2022, 10:11 AM

India reports 2,34,281 new COVID-19 cases, 893 deaths in last 24 hours

India reports 2,34,281 new COVID-19 cases, 893 deaths and 3,52,784 recoveries in the last 24 hours

Active case: 18,84,937(4.59%)

Daily positivity rate: 14.50%

Total Vaccination : 1,65,70,60,692

