LIVE News Updates: Mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar to be taken to her residence around 1230 hours

Mumbai | Mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar to be taken to her residence around 1230 hours. The last rites with full State honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30pm today
Mumbai | Mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar to be taken to her residence around 1230 hours. The last rites with full State honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30pm today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi "anguished" at the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar
"She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled," he says.
A state funeral will be accorded to the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.
Two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The National flag to fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect: Govt sources
Lata Mangeshkar passes away at the age of 92 after being hospital with COVID-19.
