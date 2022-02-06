LIVE News Updates: Mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar to be taken to her residence around 1230 hours Mumbai | Mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar to be taken to her residence around 1230 hours. The last rites with full State honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30pm today







NH Web Desk Engagement: 0 06 Feb 2022, 11:44 AM Mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar to be taken to her residence around 1230 hours Mumbai | Mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar to be taken to her residence around 1230 hours. The last rites with full State honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30pm today 06 Feb 2022, 11:44 AM PM Modi "anguished" at demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar Prime Minister Narendra Modi "anguished" at the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar "She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled," he says. 06 Feb 2022, 10:56 AM Two-day national funeral to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar A state funeral will be accorded to the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. Two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The National flag to fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect: Govt sources

06 Feb 2022, 10:06 AM Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar passes away Lata Mangeshkar passes away at the age of 92 after being hospital with COVID-19. Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines Latest news

Breaking News

Latest headlines

Top Headlines