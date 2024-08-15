Launch crusade to check environmental pollution, Mann asks people on I-Day

The Punjabi farmers had to pay a heavy price for it by over exploitation of natural resources of the state in terms of water and fertile soil, said an official release quoting Mann.

Due to Punjabi food growers, the country is today exporting grains to other countries in sharp contrast to early 1960s when we were dependent for grains on other countries, he said.

He asserted that the country can progress only if Punjab is prosperous and on the path of development.

Checking environmental pollution is a serious challenge these days and all the Punjabis should play a proactive role in it, he said.

Now the time has come when we must imbibe the teachings of 'Gurbani' in our lives for restoring the pristine glory of the state by resolving to save the environment of the state, said Mann.

The chief minister also said the state government has launched a crackdown against menace of drugs by adopting a zero tolerance policy against it.

He said that so far 14,381 drug peddlers have been put behind the bars and 10,393 FIRs have been launched against them, adding that properties worth Rs 173 crore belonging to 379 drug smugglers have been confiscated and more are in process.

It is a matter of great satisfaction that the conviction rate against drug peddlers is 83 per cent, he said.

Mann said his government has laid special focus on rejuvenation of the canal water system in the state and added when his government had assumed charge only 21 per cent canal water was being used in the state for irrigation purposes.