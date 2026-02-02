Laura Fernandez declares victory in Costa Rica presidential race as rival concedes

Right-wing candidate Laura Fernandez has declared victory in Costa Rica’s presidential election after early results showed her with a decisive lead, prompting her closest rival to concede defeat.

Speaking to supporters in the early hours of Monday, Fernandez said the country was entering a new political era after electoral authorities reported that she was on course to win outright. Preliminary figures released by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal showed that with 81 per cent of polling stations counted, Fernandez had secured 48.9 per cent of the vote.

Al Jazeera reported that her nearest challenger, economist Alvaro Ramos of the centre-left National Liberation Party, trailed with around 33 per cent and conceded defeat on Sunday night. Claudia Dobles, a progressive architect and former first lady, placed a distant third with just under 5 per cent.

In her victory speech, Fernandez promised what she described as “deep and irreversible change”, telling flag-waving supporters that Costa Rica’s post-1948 political era had run its course.

“It is up to us to build a third republic,” said the 39-year-old politician, vowing to govern with firmness while respecting the rule of law. She said laws that were outdated or obstructed development would be amended or repealed.

Fernandez crossed the 40 per cent threshold required to avoid a second-round run-off, which had been scheduled for 5 April.