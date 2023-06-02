Law Commission suggestions will enable misuse; scrap sedition law, urge experts

The Law Commission of India has recommended that Section 124A of IPC, which defines sedition, should be retained to safeguard the unity and integrity of the country as many threats to India’s internal security exists and wants the sentence to be extended to seven years. However, most senior lawyers believe it will encourage misuse.

The Commission, which is headed by former Karnataka High Court chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, recommended,” Whoever by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Government established by law in lndia, with a tendency to incite violence or cause public disorder shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which fine may be added, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years, to which fine may be added, or with fine.”

The report explained that the term “disaffection” would include disloyalty and all feelings of enmity and the expression “tendency” would mean “mere inclination to incite violence or cause public disorder rather than proof of actual violence or imminent threat to violence”.