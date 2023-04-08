Law must have touch of humanity : CJI

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud Friday said that law must have the touch of humanity to serve the interests of all people and should always be used with sensibility to address the roots of problems.

The law should take into consideration the realities of the communities where it is sought to be implemented, Justice Chandrachud said at the platinum jubilee celebration of Gauhati High Court in Guwahati.

When the law is wisely interpreted and applied, people have faith in the social structure and it is a step forward towards the realisation of justice.

The legitimacy of the judiciary lies in the faith and confidence it commands from the people, who in turn depend on judicial independence. People's faith in judiciary is determined by the single most important factor that judiciary is the first and last access for citizens in distress and need, he said.