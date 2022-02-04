'Law on employment stayed in 90 seconds', SC agrees to hear Haryana govt's plea

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea by Haryana government challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order, which directed a stay on the state government's law to give 75 per cent reservation to youths belonging to the state in the private sector.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and sought an early hearing.



Mehta submitted that the statutory enactment of the legislature was under challenge before the high court and after hearing the matter for 90 seconds, the court stayed the law. He added that the high court order is not out so far and urged the apex court to list the Haryana government's challenge to the order on Monday subject to placing the order on record. The Chief Justice agreed to it.