Law on senior citizens to ensure they enjoy twilight years in peace: HC

The Delhi High Court has held that proceedings under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 are aimed at ensuring that senior citizens can enjoy their twilight years in peace without facing the spectre of continuous bickering and quarrels amongst their children which would disrupt their tranquil existence.

The high court observed that proceedings drawn under the 2007 Act are not, at least on a fundamental plane, concerned with the civil rights that may be claimed by warring siblings and family members over property.

The high court's order came while dismissing a plea by two men, challenging an order passed by the Divisional Commissioner who had ordered their eviction from their father's house.

The SDM (sub-divisional magistrate) also took note of the allegation that the petitioners (two sons) here quite apart from not supporting the senior citizen (father) also used to assault and beat him and his other family members.