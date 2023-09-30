Law panel recommends formation of national portal for registration of e-FIR

The 22nd Law Commission, chaired by Justice (retd) Ritu Raj Awasthi, has, in its latest Report, advocated for creation of a Centralised National Portal to facilitate the registration of an e-FIR.

On a reference made by the Union Home Ministry in 2018, the panel was examining the feasibility of amending Section 154 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CrPC) in order to enable online registration of FIRs.

The Commission said that enabling registration of e-FIR would tackle the long persisting issue of delay in registration of FIRs allowing citizens to report crimes in real time.

"Further, the said move would also align with the National e-Governance Plan of Government of India," it added.

The law panel suggested that registration of e-FIR should be enabled in a "phased manner", beginning with offences bearing a punishment of upto three years imprisonment.