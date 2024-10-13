Lawyer who slapped BJP MLA hailed as hero by Hindu right group

A lawyer who was caught on camera slapping a BJP MLA was given a grand welcome on Sunday by a Hindu right group, with participants hailing him with chants of "Sher Aya, Sher Aya".

Advocate Awadhesh Singh was given the welcome at a 'shastra poojan' event organised by Karni Sena in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri.

A video of the event where people hailed Singh as a hero circulated widely on social media.

The District Bar Association President came to limelight after he slapped BJP MLA Yogesh Verma on October 9 during the nomination filing for Urban Cooperative Bank at the bank's headquarters.

In the wake of the ensuing controversy, BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla served a show-cause notice to Singh, his wife and former UCB chairperson Pushpa Singh, and BJP members Anil Yadav and Jyoti Shukla.