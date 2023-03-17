Lawyers stage protest at courts in Mumbai over attacks on colleagues

Members of the Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court and All India Federation of Advocates and Associations (AIFAA) on Friday held a peaceful protest here against attacks on advocates, including the recent attack on lawyer Prithaviraj Zhala.



At least 300 lawyers participated in the protest held on in courts across Mumbai and suburban areas.



The protesting advocates visited courts and requested judges not to pass adverse orders, the AIFAA said in a release.