Layers of security in place ahead of Nabanna Abhijan in Kolkata

The Kolkata Police have made massive security arrangements for the 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat), anticipating violence during the protest in the city on Tuesday, 27 August.

The Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj, claiming to be a students' organisation, has given the march call in protest against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, keeping the security establishment of the state on its toes.

The protest call was given on social media by the community, inviting everyone to join in without carrying the banner of any political party.

Meanwhile, West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose issued a short video message on Monday night saying that there should not be any attempt to disrupt and stop any peaceful movement.

The organisers have also issued an appeal to all the participants to stick to just two slogans -- 'Dofa ek, dabi ek, Mamata Banerjeer podotyag' (There is only demand -- Mamata Banerjee's resignation) and 'Justice for R.G. Kar'.

They have also appealed to the participants not to enter the premises of state secretariat Nabanna, located in the Mandirtala area of Howrah district adjacent to Kolkata. Nabanna is the state secretariat from where the government of West Bengal operates. It houses the offices of the chief minister and other top ministers and officials.