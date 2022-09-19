Laying off 200 engineers to 'centralise' operations, clarifies Ola

Ride-hailing major Ola on Monday clarified that nearly 200 engineers, including some in the software vertical, have been asked to go from its 2,000-strong engineer workforce -- 10 per cent of the headcount -- as part of a larger restructuring exercise towards its electric dream.

The company denied sacking 500 employees, adding that it is "centralising operations and is undertaking a restructuring exercise to minimise redundancy and build a strong lateral structure that strengthens relevant roles and functions".

CNBC first reported that nearly 500 employees are being laid off from the various software verticals of ANI technologies which operates as Ola Cabs.