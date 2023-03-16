Leaders of several opposition parties meet to coordinate strategy

Leaders of several like-minded opposition parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday to coordinate their strategy in both houses.

Sources said the opposition MPs are likely to form a human chain around the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament House complex, sending out a message for "protecting democracy" in the country.

Among the parties whose leaders attended the meeting included Congress, DMK, NCP, SP, RJD, BRS, CPM, CPI, SS, JDU, JMM, MDMK, AAP, VCK and IUML.